Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A photo shows the wods Stop executions in Iran displayed on the Eiffel Tower in Paris in support of the Iranian people, in the wake of the death of young Iranian woman Masha Amini who died in the country's morality police custody, in Paris, on January 16, 2023. (AFP)
A photo shows the wods Stop executions in Iran displayed on the Eiffel Tower in Paris in support of the Iranian people, in the wake of the death of young Iranian woman Masha Amini who died in the country's morality police custody, in Paris, on January 16, 2023. (AFP)

Paris’ Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Eiffel Tower lit up on Monday with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Four months after Mahsa Amini died in custody, the French capital’s wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans “Woman. Life. Freedom” and “#StopExecutionsInIran,” one of the main chants of the protests.

France summoned Iran’s top diplomat last week over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying. Iran continues to hold French citizens in what Paris calls arbitrary detention.

Read more:

Iran imam blames lack of rainfall on ‘women not wearing hijab’ amid protests

Iranian chess referee kicked off commission after quarrel over women’s solidarity

At least 30 Iran journalists still detained over protests: Association

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size