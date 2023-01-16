Paris’ Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians
The Eiffel Tower lit up on Monday with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Four months after Mahsa Amini died in custody, the French capital’s wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans “Woman. Life. Freedom” and “#StopExecutionsInIran,” one of the main chants of the protests.
France summoned Iran’s top diplomat last week over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying. Iran continues to hold French citizens in what Paris calls arbitrary detention.
Read more:
Iran imam blames lack of rainfall on ‘women not wearing hijab’ amid protests
Iranian chess referee kicked off commission after quarrel over women’s solidarity
At least 30 Iran journalists still detained over protests: Association
-
Iran imam blames lack of rainfall on ‘women not wearing hijab’ amid protestsAn Iranian imam has blamed a lack of rainfall across the country on women not wearing hijabs following months of nationwide protests sparked by the ... Middle East
-
Iranian chess referee kicked off commission after quarrel over women’s solidarityIranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat said a gesture of solidarity with female compatriots at a tournament in Iceland has caused a feud with the game’s ... Middle East
-
At least 30 Iran journalists still detained over protests: AssociationAt least 30 Iranian journalists are still imprisoned in connection with protests linked to the death of Mahsa Amini, the Tehran journalists’ ... Middle East