Pakistan suffers nationwide power outage after ‘major’ grid failure
Pakistan suffered nationwide power outages on Monday morning due to a “major breakdown” of the national grid, the power ministry said, with factories, hospitals, and schools impacted in all its major cities.
The breakdown began at 7:34 am (0234 GMT) when a voltage fluctuation in the grid occurred between the cities of Jamshoro
and Dadu in southern Sindh province, power minister Khurrum Dastagir.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“There was a fluctuation in voltage and the systems were shut down one by one. This is not a major crisis,” Dastagir told Geo TV news channel.
Outages were reported in the southern port city of Karachi, the capital Islamabad, the eastern city of Lahore, and Peshawar in the north.
Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, the largest hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,
said back-up generators were used to provide uninterrupted electricity for the emergency ward, intensive care units, and
laboratories.
The power ministry issued a statement saying that work was ongoing to revive the system, and the minister said that
electricity had been restored in some parts of the country.
Pakistan has enough power installed capacity to meet the demand, especially in winter, when it mostly has a surplus. But the country lacks resources to run its oil and gas powered plants and the sector is heavily in debt, and inadequate investment in infrastructure and power lines has resulted in the National Grid suffering frequent breakdowns.
Read more: Blast claimed by separatist group derails train in Pakistan injuring at least 15
-
Blast claimed by separatist group derails train in Pakistan injuring at least 15At least fifteen people were injured when a bomb blast derailed a passenger train in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday, a ... World News
-
Pakistan’s ruling coalition upsets Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf in Karachi votePakistan Peoples Party, a major partner in the country’s ruling coalition, won a majority of seats in local government elections in Karachi, the ... World News
-
Renowned Pakistani lawyer, human rights activist shot deadA prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist known as a vocal critic of both the military and extremist militants was shot dead on Monday at ... World News
-
UN rights experts urge Pakistan to end forced child marriageUN rights experts on Monday deplored a reported rise in abductions, forced marriages and conversions of girls from Pakistan’s religious minorities, ... World News
-
Pakistan police bust organ trafficking ringPolice in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his ... World News
-
Saudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billionThe Saudi Fund for Development will finance Pakistan’s oil derivatives worth $1 billion, Pakistan’s economic affairs division said on Thursday.For the ... Saudi Arabia
-
UAE to loan $1 bln, roll over another $2 bln to PakistanThe United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to lend $1 billion to Pakistan and roll over an existing $2 billion loan already in central bank reserves ... Gulf
-
Pakistan provincial assembly dissolved on orders of former PM Imran KhanThe provincial assembly in Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, was dissolved late Saturday, in a move orchestrated by former prime minister ... World News