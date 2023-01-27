Death toll from Madagascar storm rises to 22

The death toll from a tropical storm that lashed parts of northeastern Madagascar last week has climbed to 22, the government’s disaster management office announced Friday, revising its earlier tally.
Another 20 people are missing after the storm flooded several districts and cut roads linking them to the capital Antananarivo.
An updated tally sent to AFP by Faly Aritiana Fabien, a senior official at Madagascar’s National Risk Management Office, showed that more than 59,100 people were affected by the floods, many of them displaced from their homes.
Storm Cheneso made landfall on January 19, packing winds of up to 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour and triggering downpours.
It is the first tropical storm of the current cyclone season in southern Africa, which typically runs from November to April.
