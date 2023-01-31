Theme
A general view shows the front line city of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 26, 2023. (Reuters)
Memorial held for former US Navy Seal killed in Ukraine

Former US Navy SEAL Daniel Swift, who was killed fighting for Ukraine, was commemorated in a memorial service in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who attended the service, said on Facebook that Swift had fought for Ukraine’s International Legion, and earned an award during his service.

“Sincere condolences to the family and eternal memory to the defender,” Sadovyi wrote.

According to a statement by the US Navy, Swift deserted from the US military in 2019, and was killed while fighting in Ukraine on Jan. 18.

The service, held at a Catholic church in Lviv’s historic centre, was attended by several dozen mourners, including Swift’s brother, Thomas.

