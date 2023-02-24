Zelenskyy says wants to engage Africa, Latin America to counter Russian influence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday Ukraine needed to deepen cooperation with countries in Africa and Latin America to counter Russia’s influence.

“Ukraine really needs to take steps forward to meet the countries of the African continent... We didn’t work well for many years, we didn’t pay attention, I think it’s a big mistake,” Zelenskyy said, adding that he would also like to organize a “summit between Latin American countries and Ukraine.”

