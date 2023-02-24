Theme
This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press service on February 24, 2023, shows the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing during a ceremony at St Sophia Square in Kyiv, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Ukrainian presidential press service via AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy says wants to engage Africa, Latin America to counter Russian influence

AFP, Kyiv
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday Ukraine needed to deepen cooperation with countries in Africa and Latin America to counter Russia’s influence.

“Ukraine really needs to take steps forward to meet the countries of the African continent... We didn’t work well for many years, we didn’t pay attention, I think it’s a big mistake,” Zelenskyy said, adding that he would also like to organize a “summit between Latin American countries and Ukraine.”

