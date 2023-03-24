Watch: Fox News reporter reunites with son on live TV after Denver school shooting

A video showing a Fox News reporter reuniting with her son on live television outside a Denver high school where a shooting had taken place has gone viral on social media.

Alicia Acuna was reporting live on the scene outside East High School when she saw her son walk out with a group of other students.

Denver-based Fox News reporter @aacuna1 sees and embraces her son as he leaves East High school after today’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/jPt60YhhO6 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 22, 2023

The young man ran up to his mom who stepped off camera for a brief moment to hug him and check if he was alright.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. There’s no way you would have let your kid walk by. He’s okay. He’s good. He was the one telling me what was happening,” she told her colleagues in the studio during the broadcast.

The shooting took place as school administrators were searching for weapons on student Austin Lyle, according to news reports.

The two people – one in serious but stable condition and the other in critical condition – were taken to a nearby hospital where they are being treated.

Lyle, who had a history of violating school policies, shot the two administrators before fleeing the scene, reports said. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday night in the mountains southwest of Denver.

According to the Naval Postgraduate School database, shootings in US schools have more than tripled in the five years leading to 2021.

An average of 130 school shootings have occurred every year across the US in the past five years, the database revealed.

