Russian soldiers guard the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, Sunday, July 31, 2022. A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on Sunday, injuring six people, officials said. (AP Photo)
Russian head of Crimea says air defenses activated, no damage or casualties

The top official in the Russian-annexed Crimea region of Ukraine said on Saturday that air defense systems had been activated but there were no reports of damage or casualties.

“Air defense forces worked in the sky over Crimea. No damage or casualties. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only trusted sources of information,” the official, Sergei Aksyonov, said on the messaging app Telegram.

He did not say what the target of the air defenses was or specify the location of the military activity.

