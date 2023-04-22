Russian head of Crimea says air defenses activated, no damage or casualties
The top official in the Russian-annexed Crimea region of Ukraine said on Saturday that air defense systems had been activated but there were no reports of damage or casualties.
“Air defense forces worked in the sky over Crimea. No damage or casualties. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only trusted sources of information,” the official, Sergei Aksyonov, said on the messaging app Telegram.
He did not say what the target of the air defenses was or specify the location of the military activity.
