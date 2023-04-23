Zelenskyy confident of Ukraine’s victory, says country is readying for counterattack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence in his country’s ability to repel the Russian invasion, telling Al Arabiya that Ukraine is preparing for a counterattack.



Zelenskyy was speaking in an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya that was aired on Sunday and touched on an array of topics as his country battles through the second year of conflict against Russia.



When asked about the situation on the ground in Ukraine, Zelenskyy acknowledged that it is challenging but emphasized that his country is fighting and getting stronger. “I cannot describe the situation as good, but we are fighting,” he said. “We are stronger than we were a year ago.”



Zelenskyy also underscored that Ukrainians are united for victory. “We hope and we believe that through daily [gains] we are close to victory,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukrainians are committed to regaining their occupied lands and developing their country.



Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian army is preparing for a counterattack against Russian forces. While he did not provide specifics about the attack, he expressed confidence in its success. “Our army is getting ready, and we are doing everything we can in order to make it stronger,” he said.



