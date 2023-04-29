Does Indomie instant noodles contain cancer-causing ingredients? Company clarifies

The parent company that makes the popular Indomie instant noodles issued a statement Friday defending the safety of their product after reports of trace carcinogens.

“We would like to emphasize that in accordance with the statement released by BPOM RI, our Indomie instant noodles are safe for consumption”, said Taufik Wiraatmadja, Director of Indofood (ICBP) in the statement.

“All instant noodles produced by ICBP in Indonesia are processed in compliance with the food safety standards from the Codex Standard for Instant Noodles and standards set by the Indonesian National Agency for Drug and Food Control (“BPOM RI”).”

“Our instant noodles have received Indonesian National Standard Certification (SNI), and are produced in certified production facilities based on international standards,” the statement said.

The Indonesian food brand Indofood reiterated the safety standards they adhere to after Malaysia and Taiwan recalled the special chicken flavored noodles over concerns of the cancer-causing ingredient, ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a toxic, colorless, odorless gas used to sterilize medical equipment and spices. It can play a role in contracting cancer.

Taipei city’s health department recalled the product on Monday while Malaysian authorities on Wednesday ordered checks at all entry points and ordered a recall, Reuters reported.

One of the world’s largest makers of instant noodles, Indofood exports to over 90 countries including to Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

The report also added that Indonesia’s food and drugs agency, BPOM, said the product available in Indonesia was safe for consumption as it met its safety standards.

The world-famous instant noodle brand launched in 1972 with a chicken flavor, which upon gaining traction expanded its offering to include the best-selling ‘mi goreng’ flavor.

Its ease of preparation, affordability, and variety of flavors make it a popular snack in Indonesia and globally.

