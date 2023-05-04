US says deepening ties between Iran, Syria should be of concern to the world

The US State Department warned on Wednesday that deepening ties between Iran and the Syrian government should be of great concern to the world, after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met counterpart Bashar al-Assad in Damascus in the first visit by an Iranian head of state since Syria’s war began in 2011.

Raisi’s visit, which underlines close ties as Syrian relations with Arab states thaw, comes as Iran and Saudi Arabia rebuild relations after years of tensions, and as Arab states that shunned Assad, rebuild ties with his government.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

West should back Arab effort to resolve Syrian crisis, provide more leverage on Assad

Syria, Iran sign long-term oil and trade agreements during Raisi’s visit to Damascus

Russia, Belarus, Iran, and Myanmar not invited to King Charles’ coronation: UK source