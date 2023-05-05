Theme
Ukraine and China two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture stock photo
Ukraine and China flags. (Stock illustration)
Russia Ukraine conflict

China will promote peace talks on Ukraine crisis: FM

Reuters
Published: Updated:
China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, said China will persist in promoting peace talks for the Ukraine crisis, and is “willing to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make tangible contributions to the political settlement of the crisis”, a foreign ministry statement on Friday said.

The statement referred to Qin’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa, India, on Thursday.

