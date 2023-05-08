Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Long March-7 Y5 rocket carrying Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, with supplies for the Chinese space station under construction, takes off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China May 10, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
A Long March-7 Y5 rocket carrying Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, with supplies for the Chinese space station under construction, takes off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China May 10, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Mysterious Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days

Reuters, Beijing 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An experimental Chinese spacecraft returned to Earth on Monday after staying in orbit for 276 days, China’s state media reported, completing a landmark mission to test the country’s reusable space technologies.

The uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China on Monday as scheduled, according to state media.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No details were given on what the spacecraft was, what technologies were tested, how high it flew, and where its orbits had taken it since its launch in early August 2022. Images of the craft have also yet to be released to the public.

The test marks an “important” breakthrough in China’s research into reusable spacecraft technology that will provide a more convenient and inexpensive way to mount future space missions, state media reported.

In 2021, what may have been a similar spacecraft flew to the edge of space and returned to Earth on the same day in a mission that was also kept largely under wraps. It landed on Earth “horizontally,” according to China’s main space contractor at the time.

Commentators on Chinese social media have speculated that Beijing has been developing a spacecraft like the U.S. Air Force’s X-37B, an autonomous spaceplane that can remain in orbit for years.

The uncrewed and reusable X-37B returned to Earth in November last year in its sixth and latest mission, after more than 900 days in orbit.

Read more:

China unveils plan to build satellite system for space exploration

‘High probability’ Japan spacecraft carrying UAE’s Rashid Rover crashed on moon

Japanese company ispace prepares for world’s first commercial lunar landing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size