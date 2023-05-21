Ukrainian troops have partly encircled Bakhmut, still control part of city: Official
Ukrainian forces have partly encircled the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut along the flanks and still control a part of the city, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Sunday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Sunday congratulated the Wagner mercenary force and the Russian army a day after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his group had captured the city.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But Maliar said Ukrainian troops are continuing their advances along Bakhmut’s outskirts and have claimed part of the heights overlooking the city.
“Our forces have taken the city in a semi-encirclement, which gives us the opportunity to destroy the enemy,” she wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“Therefore, the enemy has to defend himself in the part of the city he controls.”
Maliar added that Ukrainian troops are still defending industrial and infrastructure facilities in Bakhmut as well as a private sector of the city.
Read more:
Russian President Putin congratulates Wagner and Russian army for capturing Bakhmut
Ukraine still fighting for Bakhmut, Zelenskyy says after comments clarified
Pope asks Italian cardinal to carry out peace ‘mission’ on Ukraine war: Vatican
-
Russia warns of ‘colossal risks’ if West supplies F-16 fighter jets to UkraineWestern countries will be running “colossal risks” if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign ... World News
-
Russia trying to disrupt Ukraine’s preparations for counterattack: KyivRussia has shifted the focus of its missile strikes on Ukraine to try to disrupt preparations for a Ukrainian counterattack, a senior Ukrainian ... World News
-
Ukraine would only allow Russian ammonia exports if gets expanded grain dealKyiv would consider allowing Russian ammonia to transit its territory for export on condition the newly-renewed Black Sea grain deal is expanded to ... World News