Explosions, air raid sirens heard in Kyiv
At least 10 explosions were heard in the Ukraine capital Kyiv from around 11:10 am (0810 GMT) on Monday after another night of air defenses repelling strikes, AFP journalists reported.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted explosions “in the central districts” of the city, a rare occurrence in daytime, and told residents to “stay in shelters.”
“The attack on Kyiv continues,” he added minutes after.
Klitschko said emergency services were working on extinguishing rocket debris burning on the road in Kyiv’s northern Obolonskiy district.
The city administration said air defenses were at work over the capital, after air raid sirens sounded.
Kyiv, which had been relatively spared since the beginning of the year, has faced nearly nightly aerial attacks this month.
The May attacks however have usually happened during the night.
