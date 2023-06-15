Russian forces hit Ukrainian drone production facilities: Defense ministry
Russian forces successfully hit drone production facilities in Ukraine using high-precision, long-range weapons, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, according to the state-run RIA news agency.
The ministry also said Russian air defenses had intercepted five US-built HIMARS-launched missiles and shot down 25 drones, the TASS news agency reported.
Reuters could not immediately verify the claims.
