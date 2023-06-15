Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This photograph shows a drone of the Ukrainian armed forces flying on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 30, 2022. (AFP)
This photograph shows a drone of the Ukrainian armed forces flying on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 30, 2022. (AFP)

Russian forces hit Ukrainian drone production facilities: Defense ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian forces successfully hit drone production facilities in Ukraine using high-precision, long-range weapons, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

The ministry also said Russian air defenses had intercepted five US-built HIMARS-launched missiles and shot down 25 drones, the TASS news agency reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the claims.

Developing

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size