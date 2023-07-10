Jordanian man, 86-year-old Yemeni immigrant killed in two New York shootings

Two Arab immigrants were fatally shot in two separate incidents in the US state of New York over the weekend.



Hamoo Saeidi, an 86-year-old Yemeni man, was fatally shot while on his daily walk by a 25-year-old suspect who went on a shooting spree while riding a scooter. Saeidi reportedly immigrated to the US from Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 1962, in search of a “new life,” his son told the New York Times.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Thomas Abreau was identified as the shooter on Sunday but the motive behind the six shootings remains unknown, the Associated Press reported citing local police.





Three other individuals were injured in the six random shootings which took place in Brooklyn and New York City.



Abreau has been charged with murder and attempted murder, according to the Associated Press.



He was arrested without incident on Saturday. The New York Police Department pulled an image of the gunman from video and sent it to officers, who spotted him a couple hours after the first shooting, police said.

Advertisement

Videos of the shooting spree have gone viral on social media with one showing the moment Saeidi was shot then soon after fell to the ground.

Jordanian man shot in New York City

In a separate shooting incident, a 35-year-old Jordanian man was shot and killed during an armed robbery at his workplace.

Bassam Abdel Rahman al-Khatib, a father of two, was shot and killed when two masked men entered the convenience store where he worked and shot him, his brother reportedly told Roya News. The incident was caught on security footage.

“The media spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sinan al-Majali told Roya that the ministry is following up on the case with the Jordanian embassy in Washington and the relevant US authorities,” the news outlet reported on Sunday.

Killings in the nation’s most populous city have risen in recent years to about where they were a decade ago but still well below an early-1990s peak. Gunfire injuries surged in New York City during the pandemic and remain stubbornly high. The city has confronted a series of high-profile crimes.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, has called for getting more guns off the streets.

With the Associated Press

Read more:

Shootout in Cleveland leaves nine people injured

Mass shootings erupt at Independence Day celebrations across the US

Philadelphia police believe 4th of July shooter may have begun his spree earlier