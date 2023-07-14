Theme
Nigerian Air Force planes perfom during a military parade marking the country's 58th anniversary of independence, on October 1, 2018, on Eagle Square in Abuja. (Photo by Sodiq ADELAKUN and Sodiq ADELAKUN / AFP)
Nigerian Air Force planes perfom during a military parade marking the country's 58th anniversary of independence, on October 1, 2018, on Eagle Square in Abuja. (AFP)

Air force plane crashes in Nigeria during regular training

Reuters, Abuja
Published: Updated:
A Nigerian air force plane crashed on Friday in the central city of Makurdi while on a routine training exercise, the air force said, but there were no fatalities.

The two pilots aboard survived after successfully ejecting from the aircraft, and no lives were lost or properties damaged around the crash site, air force spokesman air commodore Edward Gabkwe said in a statement.

The pilots are under observation at an air force hospital in Makurdi, 184 km (114 miles) east of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, while the air force authorities have begun investigations to determine the cause of the crash, he said.

