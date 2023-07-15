Karabakh separatists ‘pose threat’ to flights: Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan on Saturday accused Armenian separatists in its breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region of using radio interference against passenger aircraft in its air-space, as the arch-foe countries are to hold EU-mediated peace talks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are set to meet Saturday in Brussels for a round of talks aimed at resolving the conflict for the control of Armenian-populated Karabakh.

European Council President Charles Michel will mediate the discussions, which come amid renewed tensions after Azerbaijan closed the Lachin corridor, the sole land link between Karabakh and Armenia.

Armenian separatist forces in Karabakh “use radio interference against GPS nav-igation systems of local and foreign airlines passenger aircraft flying through our country’s airspace,” Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said.

The alleged interference impacted two Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft on Thursday, the ministry said.

“Such incidents pose a serious threat to aviation safety,” according to the state-ment.

Karabakh’s rebel authorities denied the claims, calling them an “absolute lie.”

On Friday, some 6,000 people rallied in Karabakh to demand the reopening of the Lachin corridor.

Local separatists, warning of a humanitarian crisis, urged Moscow -- a traditional power broker in the region -- to ensure free movement through the road.

Azerbaijan later allowed the Red Cross to resume medical evacuations from Karabakh to Armenia.

Karabakh has been at the center of a decades-long territorial dispute between the two countries, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory, mainly populated by Armenians.

In autumn 2020, Russia sponsored a ceasefire agreement that ended six weeks of fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces for control of Karabakh.

The deal saw Armenia cede swathes of territories it had controlled for decades, while Russia deployed peacekeepers which are manning the five-kilometer-wide Lachin Corridor to ensure free passage between Armenia and Karabakh.

Read more:

Azerbaijan says Armenia fired at troops near border, one injured

Azerbaijan halts transport passage between Armenia, Karabakh: Border guards

Armenia PM Pashinyn, Turkey’s Erdogan hold rare phone call