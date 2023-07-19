Theme
A general view of the Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral and Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia December 5, 2022. (Reuters)
A general view of the Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral and Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia, on December 5, 2022. (Reuters)

Kremlin: Russia did not tell S.Africa arresting Putin on ICC warrant would mean ‘war’

Russia did not tell South Africa that arresting President Vladimir Putin on an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) would mean “war,” the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, however, that everyone understood - without having it explained to them - what an attempt to infringe on Putin’s rights would mean.

A local court submission published on Tuesday showed that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had asked permission from the ICC not to arrest Putin because to do so would amount to a declaration of war.

South Africa is due to host a summit of the BRICS club of nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - next month, which all of the heads of states of those countries have been invited to attend.

