Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui looks on as he gives a press briefing, in Beijing, China, on June 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui looks on as he gives a press briefing, in Beijing, China, on June 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Chinese special envoy Li Hui will visit Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for Ukraine talks

Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for talks on Ukraine, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

China is wiling to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a statement.

