Denmark to tighten border control amid Koran burnings

Danish police will tighten border controls following recent burnings of the Quran that have affected the security situation, Denmark’s justice ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have burned and damaged several copies of the Quran in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that Nordic governments ban such acts.

Tighter border controls will initially be in place until Aug. 10, the government said.

“The recent Quran burnings have, as the security police have said, affected the current security situation,” Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in the statement.

