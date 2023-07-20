Theme
An Iranian protester holds the Quran in his hand during a protest against a man who burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Iran summons Swedish ambassador over ‘desecration’ of the Quran, Turkey condemns act

Al Arabiya English
Iran’s foreign ministry summoned Sweden’s ambassador in Tehran on Thursday to “strongly protest against the desecration of the holy Quran,” state media reported.

Anti-Islam protesters, one of whom is an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden who burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque in June, had applied for and received permission from Swedish police to burn the Quran outside the Iraqi embassy on Thursday.

In the event, the protesters kicked and partially destroyed a book they said was the Quran but left the area after one hour without setting it alight.

Turkey on Thursday also strongly condemned the “despicable attack” on the Quran in front of Iraq’s embassy in Stockholm, and called on Sweden to take “decisive measures to prevent this hate crime” against Islam.

“We strongly condemn the despicable attack targeting our sacred book, the Koran in front of Iraq’s Stockholm Embassy,” a statement from the foreign ministry said.

-With Reuters

