Pro-junta demonstrators break down one of the doors of the French embassy building before being dispersed by Nigerien security forces in Niamey, the capital city of Niger, on July 30, 2023. (Reuters)

Niger coup leaders say cannot receive W.African mission

AFP
Niger’s coup leaders have told the West African bloc ECOWAS that they cannot receive a proposed mission to Niamey for “security” reasons, according to an official letter seen by AFP on Tuesday.

“The current context of public anger and revolt following the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS does not permit the welcoming of this delegation in the required conditions of serenity and security,” the foreign ministry said in a letter to the ECOWAS representation in Niamey.

US supports West African bloc’s diplomatic efforts on Niger coup, junta unresponsive

