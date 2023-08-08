Theme
Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during a rehearsal for the airshow in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during a rehearsal for the airshow in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 1, 2019. (Reuters)

Russia claims that US-led coalition drones flew close to its military jets over Syria

Two drones of the US-led coalition in Syria dangerously approached Russian Su-35 military jets on Sunday, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit was quoted as telling RIA news agency.

According to Kulit, who serves as deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, both close interactions occurred in the morning - one over Raqqa and the other one over the Mediterranean Sea.

“The Russian pilots demonstrated high professionalism by taking the necessary measures in a timely manner to prevent a collision with the coalition’s unmanned aerial vehicles,” Kulit was quoted by RIA as saying.

Similar such close encounters have been regularly reported in recent days by both Russia and the United States in Syria.

