Russia says it hit Ukrainian command post in Pokrovsk region

Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday said Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian command post in the eastern Ukrainian region of Pokrovsk, known in Russia as Krasnoarmeysk, the Interfax news agency reported.



Ukrainian officials said Russian missiles had struck the city of Pokrovsk twice on Monday night, destroying a popular hotel and apartments, killing at least seven people including rescuers, and wounding scores.



