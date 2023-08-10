Russia's emergency service reports fire near airport: RIA

Russia’s emergency service said early on Thursday that an auto repair shop caught fire in Domodedovo outside Moscow near one of the major Russian airports, RIA news agency reported.

💥 Tonight, a massive explosion in Domodedovo in Moscow, where a Ukrainian drone was shot down by Russian air defense the previous night. Eyewitnesses reported active air defense again, so quite likely a successful drone strike. https://t.co/ZwNKxruJNs pic.twitter.com/XW1Z4ui5jN — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 9, 2023

“The size of the fire is 1,000 square meters,” RIA quoted the statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two explosions were heard before the fire, according to posts on Russian social media.

Read more:

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport suspends flights, no reason given

Ukraine shelling kills one in border region: Russia

Russia claims Poland plans to create unit for occupation of Western Ukraine: Shoigu