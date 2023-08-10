Theme
General view of Domodedovo airport near Moscow on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011. (File photo: AP)
Russia's emergency service reports fire near airport: RIA

Reuters
Russia’s emergency service said early on Thursday that an auto repair shop caught fire in Domodedovo outside Moscow near one of the major Russian airports, RIA news agency reported.

“The size of the fire is 1,000 square meters,” RIA quoted the statement.

Two explosions were heard before the fire, according to posts on Russian social media.

