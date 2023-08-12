Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A religious sign is seen on a mosque with the monsoon clouds in the background, in Karachi, Pakistan July 23, 2023. (Reuters)
A religious sign is seen on a mosque with the monsoon clouds in the background, in Karachi, Pakistan July 23, 2023. (Reuters)

Nigeria mosque collapses, kills seven

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Seven people died after a mosque filled with worshipers caved in on Friday in Nigeria’s northern city of Zaria, in Kaduna state, with several others injured.

Zaria Emirates council spokesman Abdullahi Kwarbai said the incident occurred as hundreds of faithful observed afternoon prayers at the city’s central mosque.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Four bodies were found initially, and then three others were found after the rescue team searched the collapsed mosque,” he said.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa’s most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.

Read more:

Nigerian emir says in Niamey for mediation with coup leaders

ECOWAS approves military intervention in Niger

Nigeria embraces gas as affordable fuel alternative amid petrol subsidy changes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size