Ukraine destroys Russian tanks, Moscow hits Kyiv manpower, equipment in 137 districts

On one of the battlefronts, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday it destroyed two Russian T-80 tanks and hit T-72 and T-90 tanks with accurate strikes. Meanwhile, the Russian ministry of defense said it hit enemy manpower and equipment in more than 130 districts.

“The Asgard group of the Ochi division is working in cooperation with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, as well as the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the Slipa Liut group of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army,” Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram.

He added: “Two T-80 tanks were destroyed, a T-72 and a T-90 tanks were damaged. The enemy is being destroyed systematically.”

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 560 Russian troops and destroyed three tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, five air defense systems, three operational-tactical drones, 20 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

Meanwhile, Russia said Ukraine lost up to 45 servicemen in the Krasnolymansk direction, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount (SAU), according to defense ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

“In the Krasnolimansky direction, the professional actions of units of the ‘Center’ group of troops, army aviation strikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems successfully repelled the attack of the assault group of the 68th Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine southeast of the settlement of Novogorovka of the Lugansk People's Republic. Destroyed up to 45 Ukrainian military personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as a D-30 howitzer,” Konashenkov said.

Separately, the spokesman said that the Russian army over the past day hit the advanced command post of the 9th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Orekhov, Zaporozhye region.

He added that “operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of the groupings of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the day hit enemy manpower and equipment in 137 districts.”

Furthermore, Russia claimed to have repelled a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporozhye direction, and also inflicted a “comprehensive defeat” on the accumulation of manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the areas of Yablonevo and Malaya Tokmachka.

The Russians claimed to have cost the Ukrainians the loss of more than 40 servicemen, 5 tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 vehicles, an FH-70 howitzer made in Great Britain, 2 Msta-B howitzers, and a D-20 gun.

Al Arabiya English could not independently verify battlefield reports.

