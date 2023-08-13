Ukraine repels aerial attack, shoots down 13 Kinzhal, more than 20 Iskander missiles

Ukrainian air defense forces have already shot down 13 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, more than 20 Iskander cruise missiles, and S-400 missiles with which Russia was shelling Ukrainian territory, Kyiv said on Sunday.

“As for [August 11] attack by the Russians, Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles were launched, one of which was shot down in Kyiv region. These missiles can be shot down with air defense systems capable of working against ballistic missiles. Ukraine does not have many such systems, but we get the results still. Not one Kinzhal has not already been destroyed by the air defense forces of Ukraine,” said Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine according to state news agency Ukrinform.

He added: “On May 16 – six missiles were downed, on June 16 – also six, and now we have one more. That is, Ukraine’s air defense forces have already downed 13 Kinzhal missiles. In addition, more than 20 ballistic missiles were shot down, including Iskander and S-400 missiles. Given that Kinzhal is moving in the sky at a huge speed, more than 7,000 km per hour, there is not much time to eliminate it.”

The spokesman said every month the Russians produce about 100 missiles of various types, including Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles. Although the Russians have a relatively small supply of Kinzhals.

What are those types of missiles?

The Kinzhal, meaning “dagger” in Russian, is a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile developed by Russia. It's designed to be carried by MiG-31K fighter jets and potentially other aircraft. With an estimated range of approximately 2,000 kilometers, the Kinzhal is considered to be highly maneuverable, able to evade most missile defense systems. Its capabilities include supersonic speeds of up to Mach 10 and the ability to carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. The missile's primary strategic value is its potential to strike high-value, well-protected targets, and it represents a significant advancement in Russian military technology.

The Iskander is a family of short-range, solid-fueled, road-mobile ballistic missiles produced by Russia. It includes both cruise and quasi-ballistic missiles, with a focus on achieving high precision. The Iskander has a range of roughly 500 kilometers and is capable of carrying various types of warheads, including nuclear, high-explosive, and submunitions. The missile system is designed to target a wide array of objectives, from enemy fortifications and air defenses to naval vessels. Its combination of mobility, accuracy, and flexibility has made the Iskander one of Russia's most formidable tactical missile systems.

The S-400 Triumph is an advanced, long-range surface-to-air missile system developed by Russia's Almaz Central Design Bureau. Known for its multi-tiered defense capabilities, the S-400 is capable of engaging a wide range of targets, from aircraft and cruise missiles to ballistic missiles. It can track and target objects up to 400 kilometers away and at various altitudes, making it one of the most versatile and effective anti-aircraft systems in the world. Its acquisition by various countries has often been a point of international contention, notably between the US and NATO allies like Turkey, due to concerns over compatibility with Western systems and potential security risks. The S-400 stands as a symbol of Russia's technological prowess in modern air defense.

