Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This video frame grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN - Télé Sahel on August 9, 2023 shows Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, a CNSP (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie) member, reading a statement on national television. Niger's military leaders accused France of breaching a ban on the country's air space, a charge that came on the eve of a West African summit following a coup two weeks earlier. (AFP)
This video frame grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN - Télé Sahel on August 9, 2023 shows Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, a CNSP (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie) member, reading a statement on national television. Niger's military leaders accused France of breaching a ban on the country's air space, a charge that came on the eve of a West African summit following a coup two weeks earlier. (File photo: AFP)

Niger regime slams ECOWAS sanctions as ‘illegal, inhumane and humiliating’

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Niger’s coup leaders said late Sunday they denounced the “illegal, inhumane and humiliating sanctions” imposed by a West African regional bloc, in a statement broadcast on national television.

The military regime said the people of Niger “have been hard hit by the illegal, inhumane and humiliating sanctions imposed by ECOWAS,” according to one of the members of the regime, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, who added that people were being deprived of medicines, food and electricity.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Niger coup leader says is ‘open to explore diplomacy’: Mediators

Nigeria religious chiefs in Niamey will meet Niger military leaders

Detained Niger President Bazoum seen by doctor: Entourage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size