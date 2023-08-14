Niger regime slams ECOWAS sanctions as ‘illegal, inhumane and humiliating’

Niger’s coup leaders said late Sunday they denounced the “illegal, inhumane and humiliating sanctions” imposed by a West African regional bloc, in a statement broadcast on national television.

The military regime said the people of Niger “have been hard hit by the illegal, inhumane and humiliating sanctions imposed by ECOWAS,” according to one of the members of the regime, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, who added that people were being deprived of medicines, food and electricity.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Niger coup leader says is ‘open to explore diplomacy’: Mediators

Nigeria religious chiefs in Niamey will meet Niger military leaders

Detained Niger President Bazoum seen by doctor: Entourage