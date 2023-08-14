Russia says scrambled MiG-29 jet to intercept Norwegian aircraft nearing border

Russia said Monday it dispatched a MiG-29 fighter jet to “prevent a violation” of its border by a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force over the Barents Sea.

“As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign military plane made a U-turn away from the borders of the Russian Federation,” the Russian defense ministry said.

