BSM confirms Joseph Schulte vessel departed Ukraine’s Odesa for Istanbul
The Joseph Schulte vessel has departed the Ukrainian port of Odesa and is en route to Istanbul, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said on Wednesday.
The vessel, jointly owned by a Chinese bank and Bernhard Schulte, is using the established corridor and is traveling via territorial waters of Ukraine, Romania and Turkey “to allow for a safe passage of southbound vessels,” BSM said in a statement.
Ukraine last week announced a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
