A group of naval vessels from Russia and China conduct a joint maritime military patrol in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, in this still image taken from video released on October 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia fired warning shots at cargo vessel heading towards Ukraine Port, Moscow says

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Moscow said Sunday that warning shots were fired from a Russian warship at a cargo vessel heading towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

The Russian defense ministry said the Vasily Bykov patrol ship spotted a cargo vessel sailing under the flag of Palau “en route to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.”

“To force the ship to stop, warning shots from automatic small arms were fired from a Russian warship,” the ministry said.

