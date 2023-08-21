Russia creating new military formation in Ukraine in face of wartime realities: UK

Russia is expanding its military structures in the face of “wartime realities” and creating a new formation, the UK Ministry of Defense said on Monday in an intelligence update.

The highly likely new formation is the “18th Combined Arms Army (18 CAA),” which the British ministry said “is likely to be an amalgamation and uplift of other units currently operating in Kherson Oblast, including 22nd Army Corps, the force which usually constitutes Russia’s garrison in occupied Crimea.”

The intelligence report stated: “18 CAA is likely to consist mostly of mobilized personnel and to focus on defensive security operations in the south of Ukraine. Russia likely aims to free up more experienced units to fight on key axes.”

It added: “There is a realistic possibility that this has led to the recent re-deployment of airborne forces from Kherson to the heavily contested Orikhiv sector.”

The report of the new Russian military formation come after British intelligence revealed on Sunday that Russia’s Aerospace Forces leadership are under “intense pressure” to improve the air defenses amid continued Ukrainian drone attacks inside Russian territory.

