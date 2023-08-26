Explosions at Romanian gas station kill one person dead, injure 46

One person died and 46 were injured after two explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas station in Crevedia, near Bucharest on Saturday.

After the first explosion, the fire spread to two tanks and a nearby house, causing evacuations within a radius of 300 meters and a blockage of road traffic, according the agency for emergency situations (IGSU).

Some 25 fire engines took part in extinguishing the fire, IGSU said. Eight people were intubated after suffering severe burns, according to the health ministry.

A second explosion took place at the LPG station on Saturday evening injuring 26 firefighters, Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat who is in charge of the emergency response unit told reporters.

“We think four of the patients will more than certainly be transferred tonight to hospitals in Italy and Belgium,” Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told reporters after an emergency meeting with the state agencies involved in handling the crisis.

Some 25 fire engines were deployed at the scene, but the fire had yet to be extinguished. Arafat said more explosions could happen as a third tank at the site posed a risk.

