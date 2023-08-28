Trump plans appeal against March 2024 trial date for 2020 election case

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday said he will appeal the trial date of March 2024 in the case wherein he has been criminally charged over attempts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, complaining that the timing amounted to “Election Interference.”

“I will APPEAL,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He said that prosecutors had deliberately slow-walked their investigation “to bring it smack in the middle of Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent’s campaign against him. Election Interference!”

He did not mention further details of how or when the appeal will be made and called the probe politically motivated.

US Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday set a trial date of March 4 for the federal case in Washington, one of four criminal prosecutions the former president faces.

