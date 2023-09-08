Theme
This handout photo taken on September 30, 2022 and provided by the South Korean Defense Ministry in Seoul shows warships including the US Navy’s nuclear-powered USS Annapolis submarine (R), the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier (2nd R), South Korea’s Munmu the Great destroyer (3rd R) and Japan’s Asahi-class destroyer (4th R) during a trilateral anti-submarine exercise in the international waters off the Korean Peninsula. (AFP)
North Korea launches nuclear attack submarine

Reuters, Seoul
North Korea has launched a new tactical nuclear attack submarine, state media reported on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the submarine-launching ceremony, news agency KCNA said.

“The submarine-launching ceremony heralded the beginning of a new chapter for bolstering up the naval force of the DPRK,” KCNA said, using the initials of the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

