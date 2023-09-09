Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Indonesia

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the Minahassa Peninsula on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences reported.

The quake occurred 10 km (6.21 miles) below the earth’s surface, GFZ said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from Saturday’s quake.

Indonesia’s geophysics agency said the shallow quake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami. A 7.5 magnitude quake that struck in the same area in 2018 triggered a tsunami that caused widespread damage and death.

Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.

