Russia’s ministry of defense said on Sunday its Black Sea Fleet aviation destroyed three US-made military boats with Ukrainian troops on board and were heading towards Crimea.

“This morning, planes of the Black Sea fleet’s naval aviation destroyed three Willard Sea Force high-speed US-made military boats with a landing party of the Ukrainian armed forces in the western part of the Black Sea, northeast of the Zmeiny Island. The boats were headed towards the Crimean coast,” state news agency TASS cited the ministry as saying.

Earlier, the ministry reported that Russian air defenses had destroyed eight Ukrainian drones off Crimea’s Black Sea coast.

“Early on September 10, the Kyiv government’s attempt to attack facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation with fixed-wing drones was thwarted,” the Russian ministry said.

It added: “Missile defense units on duty destroyed eight unmanned aerial vehicles above the Black Sea waters, off the coast of the Republic of Crimea.”

