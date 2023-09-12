Putin says Russia developing weapons based on ‘new physical principles’

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow was developing arms using “new physical principles” to ensure security in the near historic perspective.

“If one looks into the security sphere, new physical principles weapons will ensure the security of any country in the near historic perspective. We understand this very well and are working on it,” Putin said during a meeting with the moderators of key sessions at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Developing weapons based on new physical principles involves the use of novel technologies and principles of action. Such weapons include laser, ultrasonic, radio-frequency arms and others, state news agency TASS reported.

Last month Putin said that Russia offered its partners a wide selection of state-of-the-art weaponry in virtually all categories.

“We offer our partners a broad selection of advanced weapons of practically all types, including state-of-the-art control and reconnaissance systems, high-precision weapons and robotics,” Putin emphasized as cited by TASS.

He highlighted that a priority focus for Russia was drones. “This area is being actively developed nowadays both in the military and civilian sectors. As a matter of fact, this is about the establishment of a new independent, research-intensive, high-technology industry sector.”

