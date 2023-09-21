Bomb squad dispatched after explosion at Indonesia hospital

An explosion occurred at a hospital near the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Thursday and a bomb squad had been dispatched there, police said.
The police were quoted by news website Detik.com as saying the explosion may have come from an overheated power supplier in the radiology unit of the Eka Hospital in the Serpong area.
The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the source of the explosion.
