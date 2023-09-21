Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A bomb squad personnel checks on a suspicious object at Thamrin district where police and protesters clashed, Jakarta, Indonesia May 23, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
A bomb squad personnel checks on a suspicious object at Thamrin district where police and protesters clashed, Jakarta, Indonesia May 23, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Bomb squad dispatched after explosion at Indonesia hospital

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An explosion occurred at a hospital near the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Thursday and a bomb squad had been dispatched there, police said.

The police were quoted by news website Detik.com as saying the explosion may have come from an overheated power supplier in the radiology unit of the Eka Hospital in the Serpong area.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the source of the explosion.

Read more:

Indonesia jails woman for reciting Islamic prayer before eating pork in TikTok video

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Indonesia’s North Maluku: GFZ

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Indonesia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size