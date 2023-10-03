Ukraine downs 29 Russian drones, one cruise missile: Air force
Ukraine destroyed 29 of 31 drones launched by Russia and one cruise missile, its air force said on Tuesday, most of them targeting the regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk.
The overnight attacks came in several waves and lasted more than three hours, the southern command of Ukraine's forces had said earlier.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
