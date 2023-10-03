Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine downs 29 Russian drones, one cruise missile: Air force

Reuters
Ukraine destroyed 29 of 31 drones launched by Russia and one cruise missile, its air force said on Tuesday, most of them targeting the regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk.

The overnight attacks came in several waves and lasted more than three hours, the southern command of Ukraine's forces had said earlier.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

