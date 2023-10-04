Russia says warplanes prevented Ukrainian landing team from reaching Crimea by sea

Russian warplanes of the Aerospace Forces have stopped a Ukrainian landing team, which tried to reach west Crimea’s Cape Tarhankut, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

“In the early hours of October 4, the Kyiv regime’s attempts to carry out terror attacks against facilities in Russia were thwarted… In the northwest section of the Black Sea, planes of Russia’s Aerospace Forces prevented a Ukrainian assault force, which headed towards Cape Tarhankut using a high-speed boat and three water scooters, from infiltrating the territory of Crimea,” the ministry said as cited by state news agency TASS.

Advertisement

Separately, Russian air defense units detected and shot down 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones above the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, according to TASS.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Governor of Russia’s Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that Russian air defense forces downed 19 drones over the borderline region.

“Between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. today, our air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod and Korocha districts. According to preliminary data, that was a drone attack. As many as 19 drones have been downed… The damage from fallen debris is currently being assessed,” he said.

Read more:

Ukraine intel directorate confirms drone attack on Russian missile-producing factory

Russia is struggling with ‘concurrent threats’ on southern front in Ukraine: UK intel

Russia wrong to assume it can ‘wait out’ military aid for Ukraine: FM