US, EU seeking legal grounds to transfer $300 bln Russian assets to Ukraine: Blinken

The US and EU countries are examining the legal framework to transfer $300 billion in Russian assets to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“[Frozen Russian assets are] about $300 billion and most of it actually in Europe, not in the United States. So we’re looking at what legal authorities we may have, the Europeans may have, to actually use those assets for Ukraine,” Blinken said.

He added: “My own view is you broke it, you bought it. And so the Russians having broken it, they ought to pay for it. And one way to do that would be through the use of these assets. We have to make sure that there is a legal basis to do that. And as I said, since most of the assets are in Europe, Europeans also have to be convinced that there’s a basis to do it.”

This comes after the US government transferred approximately 1.1 million 7.62mm rounds to the Ukrainian armed forces which seized from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“These munitions were originally seized by U.S. Central Command naval forces from the transiting stateless dhow MARWAN 1, December 9, 2022. The munitions were being transferred from the IRGC to the Houthis in Yemen in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216,” US Central Command said on Wednesday.

