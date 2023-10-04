Ukraine’s security service struck Russian S-400 system near Belgorod: Report

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted a drone attack striking an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system near the Russian city of Belgorod, the SBU told state news agency Ukrinform on Wednesday.

About 20 explosions can be heard in the video posted on social media by Russians at the location of the S-400 and its radar. At the time, the light went out in the neighboring settlements, the SBU noted.

Advertisement

This is the second S-400 system that the SBU hit in the last month. The first one was struck in Yevpatoria on September 14.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian ministry of defense reported that its air defense units detected and shot down 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones above the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, according to state news agency TASS.

Governor of Russia’s Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that Russian air defense forces downed 19 drones over the borderline region.

The S-400 Triumf is a mobile, surface-to-air missile system (SAM) designed by Russia. It is capable of engaging aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles, and has a terminal ballistic missile defense capability, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank’s Missile Defense Project.

The think tank adds that the S-400’s mission set and capabilities are roughly comparable to the US Patriot system. Unlike some Patriot interceptors today, however, the S-400 does not currently employ hit-to-kill ballistic missile defense technology. Russia is however developing a new interceptor, the 77N6, which is believed to employ hit to kill technology.

Read more:

West’s ammunition stocks at ‘bottom of barrel’ as Ukraine war rages on: NATO official

UK’s PM Sunak urges West to arm Ukraine so it can ‘finish the job’

Russia’s forces ‘highly likely’ shot down one of their own jets in Ukraine: UK intel

Russia says warplanes prevented Ukrainian landing team from reaching Crimea by sea