Lufthansa suspends Beirut flights amid Middle East tensions
German airline Lufthansa suspended its flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday until October 16 as tensions soar in the region while the Israel-Gaza war rages.
The spokesman, who blamed the decision on the “current situation in the Middle East,” confirmed information from two passengers who had been unable to fly from Frankfurt to Beirut.
