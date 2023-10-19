US State Department issues worldwide caution alert for overseas American citizens

The US State Department issued a “Worldwide Caution Security Alert” on Thursday advising US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution due to the potential for violence and increased tensions at various locations around the world.

The alert was issued due to “the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests.”

US citizens are asked to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists and enroll themselves in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to stay updated with information and alerts, along with making it easier to locate citizens in case of an emergency overseas.

