Sweden plans to stop probe into Nord Stream blasts: Reports

Sweden plans to close its investigation into the 2022 explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany after apparently failing to identify a suspect, several German media outlets reported on Tuesday.



According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Die Zeit newspapers and broadcasters NDR and WDR, the prosecutor leading Sweden’s investigation will announce a halt to the probe soon.



“I will take a decision tomorrow and what that decision will be, I cannot tell you now,” Swedish Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told Reuters on Tuesday, declining to elaborate.



“It’s being coordinated for various reasons and I cannot say more now.”



Since the blasts occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, both countries are investigating, along with Germany.



The end of the Swedish investigation will have no impact on the proceedings in Germany, the media reports said.



