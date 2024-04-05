Theme
A view through flowers shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, including its Unit No. 4, before the arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 15, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
A view through flowers shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, including its Unit No. 4, before the arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia alleges Ukrainian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters
2 min read

Ukrainian military drones attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant but caused no damage to its critical infrastructure, Russian state-run RIA news agency quoted the press service of the Russian-controlled facility as saying.

Reuters could not independently verify the alleged incident. In the past, both sides in the two-year-old conflict have accused each other of shelling the plant, none of whose six reactors are operating.

“Recently, Ukrainian forces’ combat drones have been flying in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. In particular, arrivals were recorded today in the area of the cargo port and nitrogen-oxygen station No. 2 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” RIA quoted the press service as saying.

There was no immediate public comment on the Russian allegations from Ukraine.

Separately an air alert was issued in the Ukraine-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region on Friday afternoon. Several blasts were reported in the city of Zaporizhzhia, and regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, said there were injuries.

The six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, held by Russia and located close to the front line of the war in Ukraine. They are not in operation but the plant relies on external power to keep its nuclear material cool and prevent a catastrophic accident.

