Iran state TV airs video of Chile fires claiming destruction in attack on Israel

Iran’s state broadcaster aired footage of wildfires in Chile, falsely claiming it depicted the aftermath of the Iranian attack against Israel.



Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles toward Israel late Saturday, in the first-ever direct attack on Israel by the Islamic Republic.



Tehran said “Operation Honest Promise” was in retaliation for a deadly airstrike widely blamed on Israel that destroyed its consulate in Syria’s capital Damascus on April 1.

The video aired by Iranian television was identified as originating from the February wildfires in Chile.



Independent fact checker “cazamosfakenews” on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) analyzed the video, which had been circulating online since February and was originally from the Chile fires.





⚠️ #Engañoso | Un vídeo difundido esta noche por la TV estatal iraní HispanTV y algunos medios de propaganda venezolanos, que asegura mostrar el impacto del ataque de represalia de Irán contra Israel "hace minutos" NO es reciente.



Se corresponde con un incendio en Achupallas… https://t.co/0B8rClQaFl pic.twitter.com/Wajh6ZBXwh — Cazadores de Fake News (@cazamosfakenews) April 14, 2024

Several false videos have been making rounds on social media following the Iranian attack on Israel.



Iranian state TV also aired a video claiming “Israelis in panic” after Iranian drones and missiles reached Israel.



However, the footage in question actually depicted Louis Tomlinson fans near the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from last week.









Another misleading video circulating online, which has garnered thousands of views, purported to depict Palestinians celebrating Iran’s attack outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.









However, the footage actually captured Palestinians engaged in prayer at Al-Aqsa during the last Friday of Ramadan last week.



Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel during its unprecedented attack, according to the Israeli military.



While 170 drones and 30 cruise missiles were shot down before reaching Israel, a few of the 110 ballistic missiles did get through, the military said.



The attack resulted in a few injuries but no deaths, according to Israel.



