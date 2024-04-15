Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
The video aired by Iranian television was identified as originating from the February wildfires in Chile.
The video aired by Iranian television was identified as originating from the February wildfires in Chile. (Screengrab)

Iran state TV airs video of Chile fires claiming destruction in attack on Israel

Darshan Dalal, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Iran’s state broadcaster aired footage of wildfires in Chile, falsely claiming it depicted the aftermath of the Iranian attack against Israel.

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles toward Israel late Saturday, in the first-ever direct attack on Israel by the Islamic Republic.

Tehran said “Operation Honest Promise” was in retaliation for a deadly airstrike widely blamed on Israel that destroyed its consulate in Syria’s capital Damascus on April 1.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The video aired by Iranian television was identified as originating from the February wildfires in Chile.

Independent fact checker “cazamosfakenews” on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) analyzed the video, which had been circulating online since February and was originally from the Chile fires.

Several false videos have been making rounds on social media following the Iranian attack on Israel.

Iranian state TV also aired a video claiming “Israelis in panic” after Iranian drones and missiles reached Israel.

However, the footage in question actually depicted Louis Tomlinson fans near the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from last week.

Iranian state TV also aired a video claiming “Israelis in panic” after Iranian drones and missiles reached Israel. (Screengrab)
Iranian state TV also aired a video claiming “Israelis in panic” after Iranian drones and missiles reached Israel. (Screengrab)



Another misleading video circulating online, which has garnered thousands of views, purported to depict Palestinians celebrating Iran’s attack outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Several false videos have been circulating on social media following the Iranian attack on Israel. (Screengrab)
Several false videos have been circulating on social media following the Iranian attack on Israel. (Screengrab)



However, the footage actually captured Palestinians engaged in prayer at Al-Aqsa during the last Friday of Ramadan last week.

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel during its unprecedented attack, according to the Israeli military.

While 170 drones and 30 cruise missiles were shot down before reaching Israel, a few of the 110 ballistic missiles did get through, the military said.

The attack resulted in a few injuries but no deaths, according to Israel.

Read more:

World has woken to new ‘Middle East paradigm’ following Iran-Israel attacks: Experts

Israel says international coalition helped counter Iran’s unprecedented attack

UK’s Cameron urges Israel not to retaliate against Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size